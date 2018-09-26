Transport woes beckon for A77

An MSP has urged Transport Scotland to consider alternative options for planned improvement works that would see the closure of the A77 for two separate weekends in October.

Finlay Carson, Conservative MSP has written to Transport Scotland Chief Executive Roy Brannen urging him to reconsider the timing of planned works which would see the A77 closed over the first and last weekends of October.

Currently no trains are running south of Ayr towards Stranraer, in Mr Carson’s constituency, leaving passengers to depend on a replacement bus link.

Commenting the MSP said: “I absolutely welcome and recognise the need for improvement works on the A77 which are long overdue. However, with no trains currently running to Stranraer, the planned detour for replacement buses is unacceptable.

“We need to be sensible about when these works go ahead, and that is why I am calling on Transport Scotland to review their plans until we get a firm confirmation of when trains are going to be fully operational again.

“A combination of no trains and the major trunk road south of Ayr being closed over the period of two weekends, would create unacceptable transport disruption in the south west of Scotland particularly when the inevitable diversion arrangements that are put in place when the A77 is closed, are far too long.

“I have also written to South Ayrshire Council to demand that the work carried out to encapsulate the Station Hotel is to such a specification that we can see the station fully opened as soon as possible.

“I hope that Transport Scotland can understand that full road closures on the A77 while other forms of transport are not available, would be misguided and I hope they can re-think their works.”

This extensive programme of work will see the resurfacing of nearly 10,000 square metres of carriageway at various locations between Cairnryan and Maybole.

The programme of works during Phase one will include two patching schemes and a barrier replacement project, commencing 9pm on Friday, October 5, until 6am on Monday, October 8.

Phase 2 will include patching schemes, starting at 9pm on Friday, October 26 until 6am on Monday, October 29. This programme of works will include Turnberry, Girvan and Maybole locations.

Further information is available at: http://www.scotlandtranserv.co.uk/.