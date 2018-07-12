Trump protest at Turnberry

It looks like President Donald Trump will not escape protests this weekend even at the Trump Turnberry Hotel during his visit to the UK this week.

The national press have suggested that President Trump will stay an extra day at Turnberry to avoid the mass protests planned in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

However, he is unlikely to be able to escape the protests completely and there are plans for a peaceful protest at his luxury hotel and golf course at Turnberry. A protest group’s Facebook message rallying the call for a Trump protest at the golf course, tells folk to ‘Bring songs, signs and be respectful to the Police Scotland will be attending’.

There was a small protest when Donald Trump visited his Turnberry course in June 2016, when he was the Republican presidential candidate.

But this time around the protest group Scotland Against Trump is organising a series of events and Police Scotland have estimated that the president’s trip to Scotland will cost £5 million, and will require more than 5,000 officers which will be paid for by the UK Government.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive in England on Thursday and will fly to Glasgow Prestwick airport on Friday evening after meeting the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Patrick Harvie, co-convenor of the Scottish Greens, who will be at the Glasgow protest on the Friday evening said: “Donald Trump has not been invited to Scotland, and even if he sticks to Turnberry there will be huge protests in our biggest cities that will send a message loud and clear.”