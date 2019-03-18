Trump Turnberry’s on-going restoration

Trump Turnberry has returned its nine, two-bedroom cottage suites to their full glory, with a £1.6 million investment.

The cottage suites signal the next chapter in the hotel’s ongoing multi-million-pound refurbishment, offering a ‘home away from home’ option for guests.

Dating back to 1902, the cottage suites are at the forefront of the resort’s accommodation and have each been fully restored with Turnberry’s stunning surroundings and rich heritage in mind. Inside, “they bear all the hallmarks of the resort’s décor”, and are also dog friendly, with gourmet treats, plush dog beds, water bowls and toys provided for four-legged visitors.

“We’re very proud to unveil the cottage suites at Turnberry,” said Trump Turnberry’s general manager Ralph Porciani.

“It’s a project we’ve put a lot of care and attention into and one which introduces a truly unique element to our renowned accommodation.

“The cottage suites offer the unmistakable hospitality and atmosphere of Turnberry, but with the feel of a private haven for guests. They are perfectly suited to families and groups who want to explore everything Ayrshire has to offer including the nearby National Trust sites, Culzean Castle and Robert Burns Birthplace Museum.

“Each property has been lovingly restored and we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy this new and exciting element of the resort.”

Eric Trump, the US President’s third son, arrived at Trump Turnberry to officially unveil the newly restored cottages and he added: “Trump Turnberry is one of the finest golf resorts anywhere in the world and we are proud to announce our next phase of investment into this property.

“When complete, the cottage suites will be absolutely spectacular and will be an exciting new product offering for guests looking for even more space with all of the perks of a traditional hotel suite.

The Trump Organization bought Turnberry for £35.7 million from Dubai-based Leisurecorp in 2014, and has embarked on a major redevelopment of the golf course, clubhouse and hotel.

Eric Trump added: “We took a property that was struggling - and I use that word nicely - and turned it around into something that is thriving.

“And I think if you talked to the locals here, universally they would say we have done an unbelievable job here.”