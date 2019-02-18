Turnberry fund raising champions

Trump Turnberry, the luxurious resort based in Ayrshire, has been the largest corporate fundraiser for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for a second year, raising over £45,000.

Over the course of 2018 Trump Turnberry hosted a number of fundraising events, including their annual Ladies Lunch and St. Andrew’s Day events.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “We are proud to support Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and the fantastic work they do for sick children and their families across Scotland.

“Last year, our exciting events programme and the generosity of our guests helped raise a record figure for the charity. As we move into 2019, the team will again be busy organising events with proceeds going to this important cause.”

Announced as the top donor at the charity’s annual corporate support evening in Glasgow this month, Turnberry’s charitable donations will go towards ensuring that the 173,000 babies and young people treated annually at the Royal Hospital for Children receive the best possible care. Enhanced medical equipment, innovative play programmes and family support services are amongst the projects set to benefit from the cash boost.

Kirsten Sinclair, chief operating officer at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Trump Turnberry’s annual fundraising initiatives are vital in helping us ensure that children from across Scotland receive the extra special care they deserve. The generosity of the hotel’s staff and patrons really does make a tangible difference to the lives of our young patients and their families, so we’d like to thank everyone at Trump Turnberry for their continued support.”

Ladies Lunch will return on Friday, August 30, 2019, with proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity once again - tickets £69.