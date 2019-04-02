Turnberry Holiday Park season underway

As Turnberry Holiday Park gears up for another busy season, local MP Bill Grant was given a tour of the site to see the investment made for 2019.

The MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, was given an access-all-areas tour during the visit organised as part of Scottish Tourism Month, to celebrate the enormous contribution of the tourism industry to Scotland’s economy.

During the visit Mr Grant was shown the upgraded indoor pool which has undergone a complete refurbishment, complete with new pool liner ready for the first guests of the season. He also spoke to operations manager Alison Watson about all the work the park has been doing to get ready for the new season.

Alison said:“Obviously tourism is important to the park, but it is also really important to the local community and economy here in Turnberry.

“We employ people from the local area as part of our permanent team and our seasonal teams so it’s important we continue to attract visitors from across the UK and beyond.

“We are very grateful that Mr Grant was able to visit the park and see all the hard work that goes into preparing the park for the main season opening.”

Bill Grant added: “I am fortunate to be a politician in the UK Parliament representing such a scenic area, with its variety of tourist attractions to suit all ages, interests and weather conditions.

“For example, the Robert Burns Museum, Heads of Ayr Farmpark, Culzean Castle, Dumfries House, Scottish Industrial Railway Centre Dunaskin, Scottish Dark Skies Observatory and many others. Sporting opportunities abound too, with several golf courses and Ayr Racecourse.”

This season talented dogs get to show off their singing/howling skills in weekly ‘Doggyaoke’ competitions at Turnberry Holiday Park, with an end of season ‘Dog Idol’ final.