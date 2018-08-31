TV Set in Scotland Guide

One in five visitors to Scotland are inspired after seeing locations on the big and small screen, prompting VisitScoland to produce a guide to locations seen on television.

The guide TV Set in Scotland marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of the Scottish “pioneer of television”, John Logie Baird, and contains details of more than 60 television programmes, which have either been filmed in Scotland or have Scottish links.

TV Set in Scotland is available free of charge in attractions and VisitScotland iCentres throughout the country and for download at visitscotland.com

The guide also has a selection of film highlights and contains special sections on Outlander, Doctor Who and famous Scottish small-screen characters, including Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales and Scotty from Star Trek.

Highlights include:

Outlander (Dunure Castle and Harbour) – Season Three of the romantic time-travelling adventure features the little harbour in the village of Dunure, as well as Dunure Castle which stands in for Silkie Island.

The Queen (Culzean Castle) – Her Majesty, played by Helen Mirren, is seen strolling in the castle’s stunning Fountain Court gardens.

Great British Railway Journeys (Ayr) – The second series of the BBC Two documentary saw Michael Portillo travel from Ayr to the Isle of Skye.

In a specially written foreword, Peter May, author and co-creator of Gaelic soap opera Machair, says Scotland’s “breath-taking scenery” makes it the “envy of the world”.

He writes: “Filmmakers and TV companies from far and wide make the annual pilgrimage to Scotland to fill their viewers’ screens with stunning images of snow-peaked mountains, silver beaches and turquoise seas. Scotland presents a unique landscape and culture for those film and TV companies as settings not only for documentaries, but for top-rated timeless dramas.”

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland, said: “The list of television shows and locations featured in TV Set in Scotland is not exhaustive, but this fun and informative guide, which contains firm fan favourites alongside little-known gems, serves as a starting point for visitors wishing to explore the many on-screen locations and nearby attractions.

“The impact of filmmaking in Scotland goes far beyond production spend. Scotland’s appearances on TV have the potential to reach huge global audiences and, with research finding that one in five visitors are inspired to visit after seeing it on-screen, the opportunities for the tourism industry are immense.”

The latest figures show that spend on film and TV in Scotland in 2017 reached £95 million – the highest level since records began – and a £26 million increase on the previous year. Over the past decade, spend has increased by more than 300%.