University Hospital Ayr’s prize winning teaching programme

The undergraduate teaching programme at University Hospital Ayr has been awarded the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh’s William Cullen Prize.

Professor Andrew Collier, college membership secretary and regional advisor, said: “The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh has Fellows and Members all over the world, but this prize particularly recognises excellence in service innovation at a local level. The William Cullen Prize recognises the ongoing dedication of the programme team to offering the best teaching programme for our medical students.”

Dr McLaughlan, assistant director of medical education, added: “We were delighted to receive a Certificate of Excellence in the category of best district general hospital as voted for by the students. To be recognised also by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh is a testament to the hard work of the programme team.”