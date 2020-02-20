Yellow warning for rain issued for Ayrshire

An updated flood alert has been issued for Ayrshire and Arran – and a yellow warning for rain.

The forecast for the next few days remains unsettled, although less severe, with the potential for gales, heavy rain and hill snow.

A spell of persistent, at times heavy, rainfall is expected through Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

This may lead to localised river and surface water flooding impacts within the area, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Typical impacts may include flooding of low-lying land and roads, isolated properties and disruption to travel.

Steve Willington is a chief forecaster at the Met Office.

He said: “Storm Dennis has long gone, but the legacy of high water levels and saturated catchments remain. Although the forecast for the next few days indicates that conditions won’t be as severe, any additional rainfall could create further challenges as river catchments are more likely to respond to extra rainfall more quickly. Flooding, especially in areas already heavily affected, remains a possibility.”

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.