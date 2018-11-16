Whisky producer and distiller of the year

Independent distiller William Grant & Sons has added two new awards to its run of success at the 2018 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

The Girvan based distillery won Distiller of the Year and the Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year at the IWSC awards: they also won Distiller of the Year in 2016 and 2013 and International Spirits Producer of the Year in 2014 and 2013.

Simon Hunt, chief executive of William Grant & Sons said: “Receiving this level of recognition from the IWSC is a real honour and a testament to our teams’ continued innovation and dedication to delivering excellence across our portfolio.”

These awards are in addition to three IWSC trophies the company received earlier this year for its Glenfiddich Finest Solera, The Balvenie Thirty and Tullamore D.E.W. 18 Year Old, and more than 70 medals across the William Grant & Sons portfolio.

Adam Lechmere at IWSC, said: “William Grant & Sons continue to impress the IWSC judges with the consistent excellence of their many and varied products - from much-loved household names like Glenfiddich to bourbons, ryes, tequilas and many others.”

“For well over a century they have been investing and growing, especially in the younger and more esoteric brands which are crucial to maintaining their market position. We are proud to recognise and reward such dedication to excellence.”