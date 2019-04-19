Wild fire risk still high

A fire chief has spoken of the efforts of crews to protect communities during a recent spate of challenging wildfires, including at Loch Doon, Dalmellington.

Firefighters battled a forest fire at Loch Doon, Dalmellington in Ayrshire over a total of three days following the first call at 6.50pm on Saturday, April 13.

Rab Middlemiss is the local senior officer for the Highlands said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has recently worked hard to protect communities from this spate of very challenging wildfires, with assistance from our various partners.

“And certainly, our crews worked through some of the most challenging conditions – covering difficult terrain and in high winds – to bring these fires under control and extinguish them, and ultimately protecting life, property and the environment.

“They are an absolute credit to their communities and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their commitment and their professionalism.

“I would also like to note the outstanding effort from firefighters within Operations Control who worked to effectively co-ordinate the appropriate resources and particularly where those incidents were protracted over the course of several days.”

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire.”