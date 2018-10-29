Wind farm grants open for business

Community groups seeking grants of up to £10,000 from the Kilgallioch Community Fund need to submit their application before the November 5 deadline.

Around £400,000 will be available for distribution in the next funding round, with decisions in February 2019.

Kilgallioch Community Fund is provided by ScottishPower Renewables from its Kilgallioch Windfarm and supports community projects in Wigtownshire, Dumfries & Galloway and south Carrick.

In its first round of funding in June, the fund awarded a total of £85,493 to 23 groups in Stranraer and the Rhins; £13,338 to six groups in south Carrick; £99,567 to 24 groups in Newton Stewart and the Machars; and £29,387 to six groups in Wigtownshire.

The fund is being administered by Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company, with support from grant-making charity Foundation Scotland, and decisions are made by a board of local volunteer directors.

Criteria and details of how to apply at www.kilgallioch.co.uk. Pre-application enquiries welcome. Advice from Foundation Scotland on 01557 814927

Neale McQuistin, Chair, said: “We were pleased to receive so many strong applications earlier this year, and look forward to many more in this next funding round.”