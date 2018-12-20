Winter Wildwood Festival is a success

Connecting with nature and having fun was the main aim as hundreds of people gathered for the first ever Winter Wildwood Festival held at Belleilse Park recently.

Despite the blustery conditions a good time was had by all as young and old enjoyed live music, food, drink and other entertainment at the event which was organised by South Ayrshire Council, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A fire cabaret lit up the night sky and a walk through the woodland revealed mystical lighting, Swedish candles and fire pits complete with marshmallows for toasting.

The activity zone proved to be a big hit too and children had the opportunity to learn archery and pick up some woodcraft skills.

The festival was organised as a celebration of all the work that has taken place to improve Belleisle Park over the last five years. This includes the new golf clubhouse, a new visitor hub, play park and improved paths and landscaping.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, environment portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “South Ayrshire is a beautiful part of the world and we want to preserve it for future generations.

“The Wildwood Festival is a great way to introduce children to the wonders of wildlife and conservation but in a fun way. Even in the depths of winter there is always nature, so get out there and see for yourself.”

Belleisle Park is a popular family attraction with its two children’s play areas, conservatory, walled garden and rockery, deer park and woodland walks. A comprehensive £3.7million programme to restore Belleisle Estate got underway in 2014, after the project secured a £1.9 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. The estate also has two 18-hole public golf courses designed by James Braid, who is known for his work at Gleneagles, run by Golf South Ayrshire.