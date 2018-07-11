Woman dies in two vehicle crash on the A77 near Ballantrae

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash one mile south of Ballantrae, on Saturday afternoon. July 7.

Tricia McIlwraith (50), who is from the Carrick area, died at the scene when a northbound black Ford Fusion car in which she was a passenger was in collision with a white Ford Ranger car travelling south on the A77 at Garleffin Wood.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 63 year old man, was taken by Coastguard helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as critical. The 46 year old driver of the Ford Ranger and three male passengers were treated at Ayr Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The road was closed for nine hours.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: “Although a number of people stopped to assist, we would appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to police, who either saw the crash or the vehicles prior to the collision taking place, or indeed have dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiry, to contact the police on 101, reference number 2495.”