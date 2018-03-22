WWF Earth Hour in South Ayrshire

Thousands of people across South Ayrshire will be helping to celebrate the annual World Wide Fund for Nature Earth Hour campaign this week.

Lights will be switched off at key local landmarks at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 24, and events will be taking place to celebrate people’s commitment to the planet.

Earth Hour is an annual worldwide movement that encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

This year’s Earth Hour events in South Ayrshire include the second annual Earth Fair at Ayr Central, an adventure trail at Belleisle, Earth Hour Bookbug sessions at Ayr’s Carnegie Library, Girvan Off the Grid at Girvan Community Garden, Pick up for the Planet events at Fullarton Woods, Dundonald Woods, and Troon Beach and an evening of entertainment and information as Earth Hour comes to Dundonald Castle.

South Ayrshire Council will also be switching off floodlights at a number of public buildings and landmarks including: Alloway Kirk; St Nicholas Church Ruin in Prestwick; Fish Cross sculpture, High Street, Ayr; Poet & Scholar sculpture, High Street, Ayr; Loudoun Hall Courtyard, Auld Brig, Ayr; Burns Statue, Burns Statue Square, Ayr; Kirkoswald church ruin, Kirkoswald; Stumpy Tower, Girvan; Dundonald Castle (in consultation with Historic Scotland); Ayr Town Hall; Maybole Town Hall; Wallace Tower, Ayr; St John’s Tower, Ayr.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for sustainability & the environment, said this year’s Earth Hour had added resonance.

He said: “We’re committed to protecting the environment and positive steps such as banning the use of plastic straws in our buildings is a great way to make a meaningful contribution.”

“This year there are lots of events on across South Ayrshire with people being encouraged to consider their actions, think about the products they use and question whether they could make small changes to the way they live to cut down on waste.

“We’re proud to support Earth Hour and I’m sure the events being held will be well supported by our communities as we look to change attitudes and help protect our planet for future generations.”

More information at South Ayrshire Council’s website.