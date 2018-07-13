You can do you bit to save water supplies during hot weather

Scottish Water is asking its customers to use water wisely during the current period of hot summer weather.

Following a sustained dry period without any significant rainfall, customer usage has increased significantly and Scottish Water says there are simple but important steps to conserve public water supplies.

These include: taking shorter showers; using a watering can rather than a hose to water plants; using a bucket rather than a hose to wash vehicles and only wash windscreens/lights instead of the whole vehicle; turning off taps whenever possible; using washing machines and dishwashers fully loaded.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “We have a strong and resilient distribution network to keep our customers supplied but we’re asking everyone to play their part in helping us as Scotland enjoys its hottest and driest summer in many years.”

“By encouraging simple but important changes to how people use water over the coming days and weeks of dry, warm weather, this will make a big difference to the flow of water around the network and protect supplies.”

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham added: “Much of Scotland has been enjoying a period of warm and dry weather and, with this forecast to continue, now is a good time for all of us to take action where we can to ensure that we maintain the network’s stocks of water.

“Scottish Water is managing current levels of water usage closely, and I encourage people everywhere, whether using water at home, or in their business, to work with Scottish Water and follow their helpful advice and suggestions to use water wisely. This will allow the network to operate as normal, supporting all our water needs everywhere.”