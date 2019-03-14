Youngsters do South Ayrshire proud

The grit and dedication of 419 young people in South Ayrshire has been officially recognised at a Duke of Edinburgh Awards ceremony at Ayr Racecourse.

South Ayrshire has the highest rate of DofE participation of Scotland’s local authorities, with 50% of 15 and 16 year olds taking part. At this year’s ceremony 25 gold, 99 silver and 295 bronze Duke of Edinburgh awards were presented. Activities include project work in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM), charity work, sports coaching, team sports, music, learning to drive, fitness, dance, horse riding, life-saving, acting and drama.

Councillor William Grant said: “In an increasingly competitive world our young people need every advantage they can get, and with community contact, team work, not to mention the sheer grit and dedication needed to achieve an award at any level, this latest recognition demonstrates the skills that many employers will be looking for.

Thanking parents, carers, teachers and volunteers for their help and support and congratulating the youngsters Mr Grant said: “Between you, you’ve done South Ayrshire proud.”