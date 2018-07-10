Youth Forum’s Say It Out Loud campaign

South Ayrshire Youth Forum (SAYF) has just missed out on top spot at this year’s Scottish Education Awards.

The team’s hugely successful ‘Say It Out LOUD’ campaign, which tackles the stigma of mental illness, reached the final three in the ‘Year of Young People Participation’ category.

Working with staff from South Ayrshire Council and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, the Youth Forum created ‘Say It Out LOUD’ to underline mental health issues and promote mental wellbeing in young people.

Since the start of the year, they have worked tirelessly to deliver training, focus groups and consultations to raise the profile of mental health issues and their nomination in the Scottish Education Awards highlighted the development of a wellbeing resource pack for youth groups and the use of self-help apps.

The forum is also working with parents and carers to produce a mental wellbeing leaflet and researching how to set up an online chat resource.

Jessica Hartshorn, chair of South Ayrshire Youth Forum said: “The Scottish Education Awards was an amazing opportunity for South Ayrshire and the youth forum.

“As a finalist we are highlighting the importance of our work across Scotland and beyond. It was a brilliant opportunity to be part of the event, we were so proud to make it to the finals out of so many nominations.”

South Ayrshire councillor William Grant, said: “Well done to the young people and staff from the council’s community learning and development team for all their hard work; getting to the finals is a remarkable achievement.

“The South Ayrshire Youth Forum is passionate about giving young people a voice and through them we learn a lot about what affects people growing up in South Ayrshire. I know the ‘Say It Out LOUD’ initiative will go from strength during the Year of Young People and beyond.”

For further information on the SAYF, ‘please visit www.young.scot/south-ayrshire