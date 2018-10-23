Youth Parliament launches its public transport campaign

Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament were welcomed to Ayrshire College at the weekend by local MSYPs including Terri Brown who represents Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley.

More than 160 young people attended the Scottish Youth Parliament’s 67th national sitting for two jam packed days of workshops, training sessions, discussions, consultations, and debates.

The sitting also marked the launch of the SYP’s 2018-19 public transport campaign ‘All Aboard’ which is focused on improving young people’s experience on public transport by reducing fares, improving accessibility and improving bus services. All Aboard will run in two phases between October 2018 and June 2019.