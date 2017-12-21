Youth team’s LGBT award

South Ayrshire Council’s Community Learning and Development youth work team has received a prestigious Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Silver Charter Mark Award.

The council’s youth work team has been recognised by LGBT Youth Scotland for its work with and support of South Ayrshire’s LGBT community, particularly young people.

Councillor Julie Dettbarn, health and social care portfolio holder said: “This Charter Mark underlines the council’s positive steps towards challenging discrimination while promoting a more inclusive society. The Charter recognises that even more of our staff are comfortable discussing LGBT issues and identities and challenging inappropriate behaviour.

“Equality and diversity are at the heart of our organisation and this award promotes the council as a safe and supportive employer.”

Councillor Laura Brennan-Whitefield, chair of the Equalities Forum said: “The Charter Mark is visible reminder that LGBT people in South Ayrshire are valued and supported. We will continue to work with them and partner organisations to remove barriers to ensure that everyone is treated fairly no matter their background or identity.

“We still have work to do but this is a massive boost to the CLD team and shows we are moving in the right direction.”

Kerry Riddell, partnerships manager South for LGBT Youth Scotland, added: “This is a fantastic achievement.

“South Ayrshire Council Community Learning and Development Youth work services team have demonstrated to staff, service users and external stakeholders that the council takes LGBT equality seriously. We look forward to continued partnership working to promote LGBT equality”.

LGBT Youth Scotland has supported the council to undertake training, review policies in line with legislation, and consider practices and resources and this productive partnership will continue, to ensure even more LGBT people are listened to and supported.