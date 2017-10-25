Dailly players enjoy Ibrox visit

Dailly Amateurs got the chance to score a few goals in front of a big Ibrox crowd.

Last season Callum Skilling, son of co-manager Gary Skilling, spotted a Ladbrokes competition “Train Like a Pro” which involved sending in a video which illustrated the importance of a local football team to the community.

Another successful penalty for Dailly.

As Callum regularly videos the Dailly games they sent in a video entry.

Gary said: “Lo and behold we won and five team members took part in a penalty competition at half-time at a Rangers game - we had chosen Ibrox as our preferred venue - against Aberdeen at Ibrox last season.

“Dailly won the penalty shoot-out, defeating an amateur side from Glasgow, and earning £1,000 for the club in the process.

“The prize for winning the shoot-out was a training session at Murray Park, Auchenhowie and on Monday August 16th, 12 of the squad and committee took part in a training session hosted by Jonatan Johansson currently on the first team coaching staff at Ibrox. Nine other committee members and injured squad members also attended but did not train. Ross and Robbie McCrorie also gave up their time and attended the session.”

The session was filmed by Ladbrokes and an edited version will be shown on their sports channel.