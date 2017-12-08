Fundraising nights are great success to raise cash for club

Alastair McLeish and Aaron Sloan organised a charity wax on November 12 in Hamilton Arms and raised £320 for Girvan Youth Football plus £100 sponsor from Girvan Community Sport Hub.

It became a great night, thanks to Kimberly McCann and Donna Stevenson.

On November 26, a youth darts event in Hamilton Arms organised by Alastair, Aaron and Jay Mooney went ahead to raise funds for Girvan Youth Football, with Douglas King (Kilwinning) winning the youth singles and raised £340.

Thanks went to Rangers star Ross McCrorie (Dailly) for his backing to aid this event, with Sandy Clark winning the auction for the Rangers signed football of £250.

Alastair said: “Thanks to everyone’s support for Girvan Youth Football, including Gerry Haylen, Girvan Community Sport Hub, North Ayrshire Darts Academy and Rangers FC.

“The total we raised was £760 – all funds go towards football kits and equipment for summer of 2018.”