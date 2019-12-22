Honest Men need to find that killer instinct

Ayr United were able to take positives from their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Dundee United at the weekend.

But the club know they must develop a ruthless streak in attack if they are to cement their place inside the top four come the end of the campaign.

The Honest Men were by far the better team in the opening half but were hit by a suckerpunch from Sam Stanton shortly before the interval.

Things started to unravel after the break with player/boss Mark Kerr ordered off and Dundee United hitting another three times.

Michael McArdle, the club’s assistant boss, knows Ayr must make more of their chances when they are on top.

He told AU Media: “The disappointing side of it was not having that cutting edge, putting a few of those chances away and being a bit more ruthless when you’re dominating the game so much.

“We were delighted with the first half.

“The players were encouraged to get on the ball, play the ball and break the lines.

“But we need that cutting edge to go a couple of goals ahead because that is the way we want to be playing.

“We want to start games that way but we need to get a few goals ahead.

“We need to work on hitting the right areas as well, both with the ball and off the ball.

“If we can add that to our good wide play then I’m sure we can start to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal.”

Kerr saw red in the aftermath of a penalty awarded aftre he had fouled Stanton.

“It was a sore one to take because at half time we were very comfortable,” added McArdle.

“We knew we were on top of the game but the penalty changes a lot because it gives them the opportunity to go two goals up.

“The sending off has the bigger impact on our ability to go and chase the game then.”

This weekend Ayr United play host to Queen of the South.