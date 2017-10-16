Leonard leaves Girvan to take on ‘challenging’ Cumnock job

Girvan FC’s most successful manager in recent years has left the club to join Super Premier Division rivals Cumnock.

Peter Leonard, along with his his No.2 – one-time Cumnock fans favourite Gerry Phillips who played in their 1989 Scottish Junior Cup-winning side – have joined The Nock following the exit of manager John McKeown, following a 6-0 hiding at the hands of Beith last Saturday which left them at the foot of the table.

Girvan fans will be shocked at how quickly that vacancy has been filled by their own manager.

Leonard told the Carrick Gazette: “I have obviously had a great time at Girvan, it’s a great club, with a good committee and good players.

“But the opportunity came along to take the post at Cumnock, and I couldn’t say no, as it’s a massive club.

“Chances like this don’t come along too often, and I’m not getting any younger.

“It will be a huge challenge, though, given their poor start to the season, but I feel their players may just be lacking in confidence.

“Of course, it means I have to leave Girvan, which is difficult because I have had a very enjoyable time there.”

The club released a statement on Sunday after hearing that Leonard had left.

It read: “The committee, players and fans are shocked and disappointed that Peter has left to go to Cumnock FC, however, he has done a tremendous job at Girvan FC over the last two and a half years, winning back-to-back league titles and promotion.

“We want to wish him and his backroom staff well at their new club.

“We can’t thank him enough for what he has done for the club and the town, putting both on the junior football map.”

The statement went on: “Lawrie Dinwoodie has been put in charge as caretaker manager and will be helped by Steven McNally until a new manager is appointed.

“Applicants are being invited for the post of team manager, interested parties can send us their cv and a copy of their coaching certificates to gfcmanagerapplicants@gmail.com – closing date [for applications] is Friday, October 20.”