McCall’s United men made to pay the penalty

Ian McCall was gutted to leave Dens Park with nothing to show for their efforts at the weekend - but backed his side to right bounce back.

The Somerset Park boss was livid his side was denied what he believed was a clear penalty for a foul on Alan Forrest.

To rub salt in the wounds, the home side would go on the snatch the three points thanks to an Andrew Nelson effort.

“For spells in the game we were excellent,” McCall told AUMedia.

“We just passed it around them in their half of the park.

“There were pivotal moments in the first half and the clearest penalty you’ll see.

“Kerr got the wrong side of Alan Forrest and has brought him down.

“The linesman has to help the referee because he thinks he got a touch on the ball - he never got any touch on it.

“That changes the game.

“I’m proud of the way we played.

“The very least we deserved was a point.”

United will have a week to mull over the loss as the Betfred Cup takes priority this weekend.

But McCall will ready his troops for a return to league business on August 24.

“We move on to Queen of the South at home and when the pitches are good I’ll fancy us against most teams,” he added.

Individual performances continue to impress the Ayr boss, and he reckons competition in the squad is getting the best of out players like Michael Moffat.

“He’s doing really well,” said McCall. “He knows Doolan’s there and like a lot of the boys, he knows he has to play now. McCowan and Forrest are playing in positions that really suit them.”