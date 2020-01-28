Moff still the key for Honest Men says boss

Mark Kerr has heaped praise on veteran striker Michael Moffat saying the forward is crucial to the on-field success of the Somerset Park club.

Moffat was a stand-out during Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Inverness Caley, a result which helped solidify Ayr’s place inside the Championship top four.

The margin of the win may have been short, but that tells only half the story of what was a dominant showing from the Honest Men.

And Kerr reckons ‘Moff’ , who was played wider on the wing rather than in his usual central role, was key to the performance.

He told AUTV: “Teams know where he plays and you need the distance between their backline and midfield to be quite big for Moff to get in there, get on the half turn and get at teams.

“But teams are closing that off now.

“Against Inverness, Shaun Rooney is excellent at going up and down the park, Moff matched that, but he doesn’t like people going inside and linking the game so the thought was, in an attacking sense for Moff to be arrowing in.

“In the second half, when we were breaking things down and playing out, he was turning people inside out and it’s great to watch Moff like that.

“I made a point of saying that in the team talk because I’ve had a go at him a couple of times after games and he takes it because he knows he wasn’t up to his standards.

“But when Moff plays we play, and that’s what I keep saying to him.”

This weekend United make the journey to Firhill to face Partick Thistle.

Thistle are rooted at the bottom of the Championship.