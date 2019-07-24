Premier League

Premier League: Here's EVERY player that's been signed in the English top tier so far this summer – including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United & more

Premier League clubs have been splashing the cash again this summer, with around £700m being spent on new signings already.

Here's every player to have joined a top tier side on a permanent deal so far this summer...

Signed from: Ituano. Estimated fee: 6m

1. Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli

Signed from: Club Brugge. Estimated fee: 22.5m

2. Aston Villa - Wesley

Signed from: Bournemouth. Estimated fee: 20m

3. Aston Villa Tyrone Mings

Signed from: Southampton. Estimated fee: 14m

4. Aston Villa Matt Targett

