Transfers give United a boost ahead of cup tie

Mark Kerr has a freshness about his squad this week as the Honest Men focus on their Scottish Cup fifth round tie with St Johnstone.

Ayr did some solid business in the transfer window, letting go a couple of players who felt their futures were elsewhere, while also moving to strengthen the squad.

Kris Doolan and Craig McGuffie departed Somerset Park while Grant Gillespie, Jordan Houston, Scott Tiffoney and Connor Malley have all signed up.

Kerr was delighted to get the business done as the side looks to advance in the Scottish Cup and cement a Championship play-off place.

On highly rated Middlesbrough midfielder Malley, who is on loan until the end of the season, the Ayr boss said: “Connor is one of Middlesbrough’s top prospects and is very close to breaking into their first team.

“I have been down to see him several times and he is a very exciting attacking midfielder.

“He travels well with the ball, goes by players and is a goal threat.

“Now this gives us really good depth in the middle of the park and I am delighted to get this over the line.”

Gillespie will be familiar to United fans, having spent spells with Raith Rovers and Dundee United.

He’s been training with Ayr for a few weeks, and Kerr was keen tomake his move when the chance came up.

“I knew Grant anyway from playing against him many times and I know his background.

“The length of time he has trained with us showed us his commitment which made it an easy decision to get him on board.”