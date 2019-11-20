United remain on the sidelines but Girvan take to the field

Ayr United continue their frustrating, enforced lay off this week when the Scottish Cup third round is played over the country.

United are spared coming in at this stage of the national tournament, but it means they’re still without a game following last weekend’s Irn-Bru Cup and international break.

Mark Kerr’s men are champing at the bit to kick start their Championship campaign and get a 3-1 defeat to Queen of the South at the start of the month out of their system.

They’ll have to wait another week, though, before they can welcome Dick Campbell’s Arbroath to Somerset Park on November 30.

But those craving a football fix can still get it this weekend by following Girvan’s juniors as they make the journey to face Carluke Rovers.

It’ll be a difficult afternoon’s work for Girvan who currently sit third from bottom in the McBookie.com West Region League One. The hosts sit mid-table.