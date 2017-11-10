West of Scotland cup this weekend

Saturday’s much anticipated match between Girvan and Cumnock was called off after heavy overnight rain made Hamilton Park unplayable.

There was disappointment among both sets of fans as the game would have seen Girvan play against former manager Peter Leonard’s Cumnock FC side.

Peter Leonard left the Girvan club last month after leading the club to back to back league titles and promotion.

Lawrie Dinwoodie has been put in charge as caretaker manager and will be helped by Steven McNally until a new manager is appointed.

Girvan currently sit ninth in the 12-team McBookie.com Super Premier Division with six points from six games with one win and three draws and only two losses.

Beith Juniors currently top the table with 19 points from nine games with Kilbirnie Ladeside second on 16 points.

Next up for Girvan is a West of Scotland Cup tie away to Glenafton Athletic FC. The match on Saturday, November 11 is at New cumnock and kicks off at 2pm.

On Saturday, November 18 Girvan head to Arthurlie FC in the Super Premier Division with a 1.45pm kick off. Arthurlie are one position below Girvan in the league table with the same points total.

In the Ayrshire District League Maybole currently sit second two points behind leaders Craigmark.

On Saturday Maybole recorded a splendid 9-1 win over Muirkirk Juniors at Ladywell Stadium.

On Saturday, November 11 Maybole travel to play Yoker Athletic FC at Holm Park in the first round of the West of Scotland Cup with a 2pm kick off.

On Saturday, November 18 Maybole Juniors entertain Ardeer Thistle FC at Ladywell Stadium in an Ayrshire District League match with a 1.45pm kick off.