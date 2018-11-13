Girvan Primary School football and athletics seasons start

The South Ayrshire schools league and cup season for 2018/19 has now started and the games have been coming thick and fast.

On October 5, Girvan PS played St Ninian’s away in the first game of the league – losing Ii a decidedly one-sided match. Girvan’s only consolation in their baptism of fire was a goal by the impressive Scott Morrison.

Girvan Primary School's young athletes

On October 29, Girvan played Monkton and Kingcase in a round-robin league fixture at home at Victory Park. Girvan played Monkton first and ran out 5-1 winners, having been 4-0 up at the break.

The second game was against a far stronger Kingcase side but nevertheless Girvan quickly established a lead when an excellent series of passes culminated in a goal scored by Reece Agnew. Unfortunately this seemed to anger Kingside who eventually won 4-1.

Girvan team v St Ninians; Scott Morrison, Karlii Kennedy, Jayden Heron, Owen Walker, Daryl McCrindle, Jadyn Brown, Reece Agnew, Liam Meredith, Ethan Parker, Tommy Drennan and Wilson Sloan.

Girvan team v Monkton/Kingcase; Scott Morrison, Karlii Kennedy, Jayden Heron, Kerr McKinnon, Neil Murray, Jadyn Brown, Reece Agnew, Liam Meredith, Ethan Parker, Max Earle and Jay Allison.

Meanwhile, Girvan Primary recently competed in the South Ayrshire Sportshall Athletics final.

Having been last in the past few years of the event, the team have been training hard and have succeeded in beating five other schools across the authority area and came in first place by far.

The next step is travelling to East Kilbride in march to compete against schools from across Scotland.