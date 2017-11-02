Kayleigh is one of Scotland’s rising stars

Former Ayrshire College student Kayleigh Haggo claimed the Rising Star Diversity Award at The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2017.

Kayleigh was a student on the HNC Sports Coaching and Development course at the college’s Kilmarnock Campus last year and she won the award for the impact she made during her time there.

Kayleigh, now a student at the University of the West of Scotland, has won three gold medals at the European Paralympic Youth Games, set 13 world records and four national age group records in swimming, race running and club throw sports.

A fantastic ambassador of Ayrshire College, Kayleigh is a Scottish Disability Sport Academy athlete and co-tutor, and the Youth Ambassador for Ayrshire Sportsability which involves going around Ayrshire schools, businesses and other organisations to talk about the benefits of participation in sport for people with disabilities.

Kayleigh was joined at the awards ceremony by Ayrshire College’s Steven Fegan, employability and engagement officer at the college, who was a finalist in the Diversity Hero of the Year category.