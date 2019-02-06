12-year-old Ollie Kelly newest kid on Ayrshire cycling scene

Alloway school boy Ollie Kelly has the best of both worlds when it comes to his sport of cycling.

Along with his father Robert, he is a member of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club.

Ollie mixes his leisure cycling trips and training programme with his Ayr Roads colleagues but, when it comes to competition, Ollie is a member of the Johnstone Wheelers youth team and has been since he was eight years old. Ollie has achieved success in various road and track events with his club.

Last weekend, he made the long trip to Newport, Gwent, where he competed in the ever popular Icebreaker Series on the Newport Velodrome.

The Icebreaker is an ideal opportunity for experienced youth riders to test themselves against the best in the UK. It also allows the youngsters to test their fitness in early season.

The event comprises three rounds of endurance based Omniums (a multi-race event). Each Omnium event includes three races. A Scratch, Elimination and Points race.

Although only 12 years old, Ollie has moved up to the Under 14 category and is competing against some boys who have turned 14.

Ollie was aware he would be racing against the best of British Youth at Newport.

He had planned to work tirelessly in each of his three races, in the hope he would qualify for the final heats. He did so and rode another two heats.

He was one of a few 12 year-olds who succeeded. He managed to finish in the upper part of the field and is now looking forward to the forthcoming season.