Aileen Fisher becomes first female captain of Ayr Roads

Although weather on Remembrance Sunday was wet, a few hardy souls of the Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club ventured out for their weekly run.

On this occasion a bit of history was made when new club captain Aileen Fisher led the club run.

Aileen is the first ever lady club captain and all members were delighted with her appointment in succession to Bobby McGhee.

It is the club captain who decides the route for the day. On Sunday, Aileen's original plan was to take the club by Dailly, Barr and Glengennet with a stop at Straiton.

That was cut short, with the club missing the Barr leg and yet they managed a fourty mile circuit with a stop at Straiton at The War Memorial, before a well earned rest at The Buck Tearoom.

Soon to change hands. Dorothy’s home baking will be sorely missed by Ayrshire cyclists who frequent the Tearoom on their sojourns into Carrick.

Meanwhile with the road racing season well and truly over, a number of members are turning their attention to Cyclo Cross events. Ayr’s Rozelle Park will host the next event on 9th December.

Promoted by Ayr Burners the race will attract hundreds of competitors from all over Scotland and Ayrshire Clubs will be well represented.

A few Ayr Roads members are also active at the Sir Chris Hoy’s Velodrome, where they compete in the weekly National Track League. Mark Warters, Gold medallist in his category in the UK National 10 Mile Championship recently is one who has been performing well in the League.

Two weeks ago Mark secured a first place in the Points Race and fourth place in the Elimination race on the same evening. Regrettably shift work prevents Mark from competing on a regular basis.

Club colleagues Rory Webster and Duncan McArthur however continue to improve their standings in the series.

Evening training sessions will again take place courtesy of Prestwick Sailing Club, which the Roads Club is now affiliated to. Details of the start date will be announced soon.

Meantime the club has already commenced its road winter training programme on a Saturday morning which entails a 50 mile circuit.