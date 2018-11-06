Ayr racecourse named as one of Britain's best

Ayr Racecourse was one of 15 racecourses to be named as Britain’s best for racehorse owners, and awarded Gold Standard status for the next 12 months.

The accolade comes from the Racehorse Owners Association, the body that has represented racehorse owners for over 70 years.

Racecourses are divided into two categories – large and small – with their classification decided by factors, including the quality of racing and attendances. There are 61 recognised racecourses across Great Britain.

The top tracks in each category were considered to provide owners with the best raceday experience with Ayr one of six ‘large racecourses’ to be awarded gold status.

The 2018 Gold Standard Award holders will now be in contention for their respective category’s ‘Racecourse of the Year’ at the ROA Horseracing Awards, held in London on Thursday, December 6.

Large courses awarded gold were as follows: Ascot, Ayr, Cheltenham, Chester, Haydock Park and York.