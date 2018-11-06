Ayr Roads enjoy successful awards night

Last Sunday, members of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn CC enjoyed two events, including an awards night.



The first was the Sunday run, which happened to be Bobby McGhee’s last as club captain. As expected there was a big turn out.

The run was a short one and preceded the AGM and presentation of awards. In glorious weather the run took the club by Tarbolton, Corraith and Symington with a customary tearoom stop.

With the Roads Club now affiliated to Prestwick Sailing Club, this was the venue for the club’s Annual General Meeting, followed by the annual presentation of awards.

The Championship and Trophy winners for 2018 can be found at the end of this piece.

Guests for the evening were Mrs Margaret Fairbairn, Club President and Peggy Steel, wife of the late Ian Steel, Tour of Britain and the Warsaw-Berlin-Prague Peace Race.

The evening was a huge success in the new venue, which will soon be used for winter training sessions.

The club also announced the continuation of sponsorship from Harry Fairbairn and Alan Thomson (Giant on the Giant).

Results: Senior Best All-Rounder Championship – Alex McAllister; Ladies Champion – Aileen Fisher; League Trophy – Scott Knox; League Ladies Trophy – Aileen Fisher; Evening 10

Champion – Archie Arthur; Turnberry Cup – John Gemmell; Sportive – Kenny Scott; Hill Climb – Ed Clifton; Road Race – Rory Webster; Ladies Road Race Trophy – Aileen Fisher; Veteran’s Cup – Mark Warters; Tourist Trophy – Bobby McGhee; The Mason Cup – Rory Webster.