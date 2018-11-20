Ayr Roads new chairman announces three new sponsors

Harry Brawley, the new chairman of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club, undertook one of his first duties last Saturday when he welcomed the club’s three new sponsors.

Ayrshire Cycling Services of Prestwick, John Gemmell Coachworks, Auchinleck, and Matrix Transport Services, Glasgow, have now joined the Roads Club long-term sponsor, Harry Fairbairn BMW.

Alan Thomson, one of the club’s longest serving members, has also renewed his sponsorship, under@giantonthegiant. Both Harry and John happen to be two of the new sponsors.

All three new sponsors are delighted to be associated with the Ayr Club. The Roads Club will act as ambassadors for all sponsors. This will be partly reflected in the club’s new kit, which will have the names of each sponsor on the club jersey. In addition, and for the first time ever, each sponsor will have an event or trophy assigned to them.

On behalf of the sponsors, Gerry McGinley of Ayrshire Cycling Services said: “Ayr Roads is a local club whose successes in cycle sport in all disciplines have been recognised locally and at national level.

“It is a community club and we are well aware of the camaraderie enjoyed by its members of all age groups.”