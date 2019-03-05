Ayr Roads perform well at The Mad March Time Trial.

With the early season Icebreaker behind them, members of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club competed in the Mad March Time Trial last Sunday.

Promoted by the Velo Vitesse Cycling Club of Kilwinning, the event took in a 14-mile sporting circuit from Girdle Toll to Stewarton and back.

Ayr Roads fielded five riders and were up against a strong contingent from the Georgetown Racing Team.

Despite strong side winds and a face wind to the finish, the Roads team had two riders among the the top 10 finishers.

Michael Curran put up the best display from the Roads Team, with an excellent time of 32 minutes 22 seconds for the course. Michael was the first Ayrshire rider home in the event, closely followed Marc Anderson of the Loudoun Road Club in 32:25 and Mark Warters of the Roads Club in 33:01, who took 10th place.

Thomas Gooding-Hill put up an excellent performance in 35:03. The Ayr Roads threesome were the fastest Ayrshire Team and second team overall to the GTR Team.

Evergreen John Gemmell, who mixes mountain biking with time trialling, took a podium place by taking first in his category, in a time of 39:42. Not to be outdone, Aileen Fisher of The Roads Club was second lady, in 40:31.

The winner of the event was Chris Smart of the GTR Racing Team in a time of 29:14.

Not far away, Bobby McGhee and Alex McAllister of The Roads club took part in the Don Smith Memorial Trial over Renfrewshire Roads, with Alex opting for the 70-mile distance and

Bobby the lesser 50-mile distance. Young Ollie Kelly, of the Roads Club, was competing under the colours of his Johnstone Jets Club, the highly successful Johnstone Wheelers Youth Section.

This is an open, unsupported reliability trial organised by Johnstone Wheelers in memory of Don Smith, a stalwart of the club and a much respected member of the cycling community for many years. It doubles up as a charity fund raising event for the Accord Hospice.

Brian Smith, former British Road Race Champion and Professional Cyclist, led out the groups in memory of his late father.

New member Martin Moench tested himself in the Dunfermline Mountain Time Trial. The Knockhill Mountain Time Trial is a historic event that has long been run around a 25-mile undulating circular circuit on the outskirts of Dunfermline. In this, his first race of the season, Martin put up a fine performance without the benefits of enhancing aero gear by finishing in the top half of the field. Martin is looking forward to the rest of the season with his new club.

Nearer to home, the club run took in a loop which took in the Turnberry Hills and the Coast Road home leg, with a nice distance of 50 miles.