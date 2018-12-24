Ayr Roads riders compete at Cyclo Cross in Montrose

Round Two of the Super Quaich Cyclo Cross Series was held over the East Links of Montrose Beach last Sunday, where more than 150 cyclo cross competitors took part in two major races.

The lap times of competitors during the series determines which race they will be entered.

Fraser Tait in action at the weekend

The races drew top riders from across Scotland, with the first B race for the less experienced competitors and the A race for the more seasoned participants.

There is no age category race, therefore each event has a mixture of age groups as well as male and female participants. This makes the races extremely challenging for all and ensures constant action throughout both events.

The course chosen by the promoting club Montvelo CC featured different terrains over a scenic coastal setting. Montvelo CC, a relatively new club to the area, put on an excellent show for their inaugural Links Cross.

Ayrshire Clubs were again represented, although the Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club entry was confined to one rider, due to a clash of dates with the Harriers v Cyclists race at Irvine.

Fraser Tait represented the Roads Club and continued to perform well by taking fifth place in his age category. Fraser is also lying in the top quarter of the separate CX Championship Series and would have been in a better position in the Championship series had he not missed an event.

Over the next few weeks he will be hoping to step up his results.

By far the best Ayrshire result was that of young Harry McGarvie of Ayr Burners who finished in 11th place in the A Race against the elite competitors. Harry is still a junior rider and in the Championship series he is sitting in fifth place overall.

Undoubtedly the youngster has the talent to see him progress well in the Scottish Cyclo Cross scene.

In the Championship Series, Ayrshire ladies are also sitting comfortably with Fiona Walker of Walkers CC and Aileen Fisher of Ayr Roads sitting fourth and seventh respectively.

After the festive break the Super Quaich seriesre commences on January 6 at Broxburn in “The Battle of the Bing” with the final two rounds held on January 13 and 20.

For some keen riders, the festive season does not prevent them from getting some miles in.

Tony Garnett, of the Roads Club, has signed up to complete a 300 mile challenge between Christmas eve and New Year’s Eve.

Others will be carrying on a long tradition of club runs, culminating in the first footing run to the club’s ‘county headquarters’; the club hut at Pinwherry. A big turn out is expected.

The pre Christmas run on Sunday took the main club run by the coast road to Turnberry before heading over the Turnberry Hills to Wallacetown.