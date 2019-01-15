Ayr Roads Youngster Harry McGarvie gunning for medal

Ayr Roads Cycling Club has had another busy week, with up and coming youngster Harry McGarvie stealing most of their headlines with his performances in the Super Quaich Series.

Harry, though, isn’t the only member of the club on good form – with Janet Tait and club captain Aileen Fisher also impressing for the women.

Young Junior Cyclo Cross rider Harry McGarvie of Ayr Burners, though, continues to improve and is making waves at the club currently.

Against the stunning backdrop of Winton Castle Estate, Harry moved up a place from last week, taking fifth place overall in the men’s event.

With one more round to go, Harry is sitting comfortably and will be doing his best to gain a podium place in the final race series next week.

Ayrshire ladies, too, fared well in the ladies’ race, with local star Janet Tait finishing in fifth place.

Immediately behind Janet was Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club rider Aileen Fisher, who was recently named the club’s first ever female captain.

In the men’s event, JP Baxter of Burners and Fraser Tait of the Roads Club finished together, with Fraser taking ninth place overall in his category.

The regular Sunday run was somewhat curtailed last week, yet 10 clubmen managed to clock up an impressive 40-mile run in East Ayrshire Roads, with the customary cafe stop. On Sunday, it was the Community Cafe at Kirkmichael.

Club members old and new are reminded that the indoor training sessions have now commenced. The venue for these is Prestwick Sailing Club on Tuesday night at 6.30pm, for a 7pm start.

With the nights remaining short for a couple of months coming, these training sessions give members the chance to remain fit at the start of the year, while also remaining warm.

Meanwhile, for the fourth year running, Ayr Roads will feature in an A to B run. These events are epic and, over the past few years, have attracted a large following.

This year, the run will be from Ayr to Blairgowrie, with an overnight stay before taking the homeward leg.

A quick Google search shows the round trip is some 220 miles, so it’s certainly not recommended for the faint hearted.

Accommodation must be booked well in advance, so Ayr Roads Cycling Club is urging those wishing to take part get their entries in as soon as possible.