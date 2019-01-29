Ayr's Grand National is the fourth richest race in the UK

The Coral Scottish Grand National, the richest horse race to be run in Scotland is officially the fourth biggest race in Britain in terms of betting shop turnover.

Figures published by bookmaking giants Ladbrokes and Coral last week have the Ayr race only behind the Grand National, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Derby in a list of Top 40 betting races.

All the other races run at the Cheltenham Festival plus the Oaks, St Leger and 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas lag behind the Scottish National and there is no other race run north of Aintree in the top 40.

The last few years have seen the Saturday of the Festival sell out and last year the final tickets were snapped up some four weeks before the day. To book tickets go online at www.scottishgrandnationalfestival.co.uk or call 01292 264179