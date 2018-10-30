Ayr showjumpers win in Kilmarnock and Falkirk

Isla and Lucinda Stewart, both from Ayr, were winners at different showjumping events across Scotland in the past week.

At Kilmarnock’s Muirmill Equestrian Centre, on October 21, Isla Stewart outpaced all of her rivals to triumph in the Dodson & Horrell 85cm National Amateur Second Round on Bruntons Rising Star.

Isla Stewart

A third of the initial 22 starters made it through to course designer Lee Roebuck’s jump-off, and it was all about the clock as six provided double clears. But Isla was quickest of them all, sprinting ahead to win by 3.28 seconds on Lucinda Stewart’s Bruntons Rising Star, a 10-year-old bay gelding she has competed for the past two years.

Meanwhile, at Falkirk’s Blue Ridge Equestrian Centre, on October 28, Lucinda Stewart took the honours in the Dodson & Horrell 1.10m National Amateur Second Round with Cancun II.

Three combinations produced first round clears over Shaun Sand’s 11-fence-track but only Lucinda and her own Cancun II, a 9-year-old Caretino sired gelding, could keep all the fences up in the jump-off crossing the finish line in 35.00 seconds.

Georgina Campbell finished miliseconds before Lucinda but failed to keep all fences up.