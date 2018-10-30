Ayrshire cyclists come good on home turf

Ayr Roads Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club joined hundreds of cyclists and spectators who descended on Irvine Beach Park last weekend to compete or offer their vocal support in Round 2 of British Cycling’s National UK Cyclo-Cross Championship.

In glorious sunny but cold conditions spectators were rewarded with some great performances and enjoyed the skills and spills of the finest cyclo-cross riders the UK has to offer.

Promoted by Walkers Cycling Club, Kilmaurs, this was the first ever UK National Cyclo-Cross staged in Scotland. The event was held over two days with Scottish clubs well represented including an Ayrshire contingency.

On Saturday, events were confined to the age related races, with Ayrshire clubs competing in the V40, V50, V60 and Women’s races.

Weather conditions on Saturday were ideal with the Irvine course at its very best. In the V40 race Marc Anderson of Loudoun RC was the first Ayrshire rider home and placed 41 in a field of 120. An excellent result for the Loudoun Club member.

Other Ayrshire placings were: John-Paul Baxter of Ayr Burners placed 47th, Paul Gibson of Carrick CC 51st closely followed by Marcus Shields of Ayr Roads placed 53rd.

In the Men’s V50 Race, Brian McCutcheon of the promoting club was the first Ayrshire rider home in 49th place out of a field of 110 riders. Ayr Roads, Fraser Tait was the second Ayrshire rider home in 52nd place.

The V60 race saw John Walker of Walker’s CC first Ayrshire rider home. In the women’s race, local supporters were lending their vocal support to the three Ayrshire Ladies. Fiona Walker of Walker’s CC, Catherine Logan of Fullarton Wheelers and Ayr Roads Aileen Fisher.

All knew that the head to head of Aileen and Catherine was going to go to the wire. And it did. On the day, Aileen was first over the line of the Ayrshire contingency.

Sunday was the day of the elite and youth riders. In the Mens Under 23 race, Kevin Pugh of Ayr Burners put up a fine performance to finish 53rd out of a full field of riders.

Johnstone Wheelers and Ayr Roads member Ollie Kelly was up against it though. Cyclocross is not Ollie’s best discipline but he put up a fine performance finishing in 42nd place.

Ayr Roads ladies headed for a two-up Time Trial on Sunday morning, with Aileen Fisher competing in her second race in two days. On the occasion, Aileen was joined by Charlotte Robb competing in her first ever open Time Trial.

The Ayr Team took the first Ladies Prize in the 10 Mile event promoted by Glasgow Green CC on the old A77 Road, with the start and finish at Malletsheugh.

Both were delighted with their success and keen to compete in Team Time Trials next year.

Archie Arthur took first prize in the 10 Mile Time Trial promoted by Glen Afton CC on the Cumnock course. Archie recorded 23 minutes for the Ten mile course, with fellow club member John Gemmell coming in second with a time of 23:57.

Archie’s performance over the season has been exceptional with him returning pbs almost weekly. In the same Cumnock event last year Archie finished last. That’s progress.

All in all it was a great week end for Ayrshire Cyclists with the Ayr Roads picking up prizes in two events.