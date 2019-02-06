Ayrshire Rugby Clubs set for Melrose Sevens

Ayr Rugby Club and Marr Rugby are all set for The Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens 2019.

The clubs will take to the pitch at the Greenyards stadium on April 13 as they pit themselves against teams from across Scotland, as well as international sides from the USA, South Africa and England.

The annual sporting event is highly revered by rugby fans across the globe. The tournament attracts over 12,000 spectators every year who travel to Melrose to watch 24 international and Scottish clubs compete to lift the coveted trophy.

Billy McHarg, Ayr Rugby Club president, said: “Which club wouldn’t want to play Sevens at the home of rugby Sevens? The Melrose Sevens is iconic.

“The tournament is a global phenomenon and being part of it is a testimony to our commitment to the sport, and we are very proud of that.”

Since its conception in Melrose in 1883, rugby sevens’ popularity has grown year on year, earning the sport the international status it has today.

Martin Gilbert, co-CEO of headline sponsor Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We are pleased to support a sport of humble beginnings which has gone on to gain legendary status in the history of rugby. Since its inception in Melrose in 1883, the Melrose Sevens has achieved global recognition and has become a platform showcasing both national and international talent.

“This is an outstanding achievement in the world of rugby. We hope that, through our sponsorship, the tournament will inspire future generations to take up the sport and encourage them to aspire to be a part of it.”