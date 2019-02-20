Brutal Icebreaker for Ayrshire cyclists

Fullarton Wheelers of Irvine promoted their annual Icebreaker Two-Up Team Time Trial on the Eglinton Course last Sunday.

This event is extremely popular with all time trialists as it is the first event of the season. Having spent their winter training indoors or on weekly training rides, all road cyclists are keen to test their fitness in the event.

This year, the event was again over subscribed with 120 competitors in 60 teams.

All Ayrshire Cycling Clubs were well represented making up a third of the field, with the largest contingent coming from Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club.

There was also a real mixture of categories and the organisers were delighted to note that, for the first time in years, three juvenile and three junior teams were competing with two being made up of girls. The Team 22 junior club, which is based in the North of England and comprises only of junior girls had young Zoe Watters competing.

From Troon, Zoe is making a big name for herself on the track, having recently competed in the in the Netherlands. Zoe also holds a number of Scottish Track Titles from last season.

Other categories, included ladies’ teams, a tandem pair, a mixed team and the father and son team of Robert and Ollie Kelly. Brian and Jennifer Nichol made up the husband and wife team.

Conditions for the event were brutal. This was reflected in the times, which were significantly slower than last year. Early starters had the better of the weather but late starters got caught up in showers. Competitors faced a 20mph face wind to the turn at five miles.

The lighter riders were badly hindered by the conditions, which suited the more powerful riders. Sadly, Charlotte Robb, competing in her first ever open event with her Ayr Roads team mate Aileen Fisher, touched a wheel caused by a heavy gust and came off.

The fastest time of the day was posted by Farmer and Morrison of VC Glasgow South in a time of 22 minutes 14 seconds. Second place and first Ayrshire Team was Tony Scott and Marc Anderson from the Loudoun Road Club 10 seconds behind in a time of 22:24. Another Ayrshire Team took third place with a Mark Skilling and Michael Robb returning another good time of 22:35.

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club did not disappoint, with Michael Currand and Scott Maclean finishing in 7th place in a fine time of 23:04. Michael and Scott also took the 1st Veteran’s Prize. Ayr Roads again featured in the vets category with ever green Alex McAllister and Paul Rodwell taking third place in a time of 23:52 and finishing just out of the top ten in 12th place.

Just 13 seconds behind was the Roads pair, Calum Macdonald and Graham Macleod in 24:05. Riding conventional Road Bikes both lost out against the advantages of aero bikes in such conditions.

Other Ayrshire Times were:

James Ryland & Gordon Steed, Fullarton Wheelers, 24:21

Jody Gerrard & Harry Brawley, Ayr Roads, 24:33

Scott Knox & Thomas Gooding-Hill, Ayr Roads, 25:07

Alan McCall & Stewart Beck, Fullarton Wheelers, 25:30

Lorna Todd & David Auchie, Ayrodynamic Tri Club, (Mixed pair), 26:12

John Gemmell & Archie Arthur, Ayr Roads, 26:30

Thomas Turner & Grant Young, Ayrodynamic Tri Club, 27:08

Frazer Bell & Alistair Kinnaird, Fullarton Wheelers, 27:15

Robert Kelly & Ollie Kelly, Ayr Roads/Johnstone Wheelers (Father & Son Team), 27:35

Sloan & Lumley, Fullarton Wheelers & Walkers CC, 27:35

Bobby McGhee & Duncan Arthur, Ayr Roads, 27:40

Sharon Lindsay & David Robb, Walkers CC (Mixed Pair) 27:46

Brian & Jennifer Nichol, Velo Vitesse (Husband & Wife Team) 32:41