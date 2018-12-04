Cairns Primary wins inaugural FootGolf League

Cairn Primary in Maybole has been crowned winner of South Ayrshire Council’s first ever schools FootGolf League.

The worthy winner fought off strong competition from Crosshill Primary School, Minishant Primary School and Gardenrose to scoop top spot.

The competition took place at the custom-built FootGolf course at Maybole Golf Course. Many of the youngsters had not tried the sport before but they took it in their stride and there was high demand from pupils to take part.

Thanks to the success of the tournament, there are plans for two more leagues next year, with even more schools getting involved.

Councillor Brian McGinley, economy and culture portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council, said: “I would like to congratulate all the schools who took part and the organisers for making the competition a success.

“We have an excellent FootGolf course at Maybole, which is proving really popular, and getting children involved in the sport will boost its profile even further.”

FootGolf will restart from March 2019, with coach-led sessions during Easter and throughout the summer. You can also play in your own time on weekends at Maybole Golf Course.