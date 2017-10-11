Chris wins Captain’s Prize with King Robert the Bruce round

The Turnberry Golf Club Captain’s Prize played on 7th October was won by Chris Savage (12) 32 Stableford points over the King Robert the Bruce course followed by Jim Byers (6)31 points over the Ailsa course and M.G. Brown (13) 27 points over the Bruce course.

The Saturday medal on 30th September resulted in a win for Alec Jack (6)71 over the King Robert the Bruce course followed by Robert Tremble (9)72 over the Ailsa Course and Adam Boyd (13)74 over the Bruce course.

The final round of the George Sprunt Memorial Invitation Sweepstake will take place over the Girvan Course this coming Sunday and the tee times have been displayed in various places including the Girvan clubhouse.

The presentation of prizes to the top twenty will be made in the Girvan golf clubhouse after all the results are in. All are welcome.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK; Frank Muir a well known author and wit once described golf and golfers as follows. ‘It is a curious thing about golf that those who play it enter an enclosed world with its own private language understood only by the initiated. If like myself you are not of that world, you can’t enter into the fun, share the same jokes, etc. Perhaps to twist the Stevenson line, lack of proficiency in golf is really the true sign of a misspent youth’. Well I never thought of it like that, but it does explain quite a lot about us golfers and being a golfer I realise how accurate he is.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK; I am a great believer in matchplay golf. I am sure that away back in the dim and distant past of golf, in the times of hickory clubs and feathery balls it was a match play sport and only when it became trophy conscious that it became necessary to introduce stroke play. Four ball match play is my favourite, as at my level if I have a bad hole, all is not lost, as my partner can hopefully be relied upon to keep the side up. Match play is an art form in itself as it brings in a lot of tactics that are not used in stroke play. In match play you are playing an opponent and if you can put them under pressure by say playing an approach shot to the green first and put it close to the hole, then they have to try and get inside it.

Concede a few 2 or 3 foot putts early on which will deprive your opponent of the confidence of sinking short putts expecting them to be given, but as the game proceeds ask them to putt everything, and missing a short putt is debilitating. Never give up when you are down and never go easy when you are up. Match play relies nearly as much on the psychology of golf as good golf itself, but remember it is not gamesmanship, but tactics that wins these matches.

Gamesmanship is unsporting bringing in unpleasant actions which I am sure we have all experienced at one time or another and not really to be considered in a good game of golf. Tactics are the basis of good match play golf where you can lawfully put your opponent under pressure or rise above it when he tries the same with you. But above all enjoy your golf and never forget to shake hands with your opponents after a game win or lose.