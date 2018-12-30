Christmas fun for Ayr Roads

For generations Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn CC has celebrated the Club’s Christmas run with their downhill freewheel contest.

Over the past few years the event has been cancelled for various reasons. New club captain Aileen Fisher had other things on her mind, however.

The group stop for lunch

So last Sunday in somewhat damp conditions Aileen led the club out to Auchincruive.

The freewheel contest demands no pedaling whatsoever. It’s a real fun event and starts at Gibbs Yard with the descent to the ancient Oswald’s Bridge.

There is little technique involved other than making yourself as aerodynamic as possible. Over the years very few club members have managed to get themselves across the bridge, but on Sunday Ed Clifton did just that.

Not only has Ed won the downhill contest this year, he took the Hill Climb Championship in October.

This year everyone got onto the bridge. So over indulgence in Christmas pud may have been the cause!

The club run followed by way of Annbank, Mauchline and Sorn Castle. The re-fueling cafe stop was at Galston before turning homewards.

Next Sunday the club will first foot their country headquarters at the club hut, Pinwherry. This is another festive season run that attracts a big turn out.