International cancer awareness campaign starts at Trump Turnberry

One of Scotland’s most prestigious golf destinations, Trump Turnberry, has hosted the Scottish launch of ‘Global-Golf4-Cancer’, an international cancer awareness campaign that was conceived by former Managing Director of Faldo Design, Nick Edmund.



Nick, who has twice survived head and neck cancer, chose the iconic links course as the starting point for the ‘Turnberry to Dornoch’ campaign which harnesses the power of golf in the fight against cancer.

He teed off from the fourth hole of the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry at 4.44pm last Sunday and then began a 400 mile trek from Turnberry’s famous lighthouse on Monday morning.

Nick’s courageous effort will draw further attention to the worldwide campaign which aims to raise awareness and encourage fundraising for cancer sufferers.

The ex-golf writer will visit 24 of Scotland’s most prestigious championship links courses between Trump Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast and Royal Dornoch – 50 miles north of Inverness – only stopping for further treatment.

Nick said: “With approximately 60 million golfers and 35,000 courses worldwide, golf is one of the world’s largest participation sports and it is a community that has enormous international reach.

“So we are on a mission with the ‘Turnberry to Dornoch’ golf walk, to enlist the support of golfers and raise as much awareness as possible in the fight against cancer. If we can inspire the golfing community to fly the flag for cancer sufferers and support various cancer fighting initiatives worldwide, then I think we can make a real difference.”

Ralph Porciani, General Manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “We are incredibly honoured that Nick chose Trump Turnberry to launch his truly inspirational charity campaign in Scotland.

“The challenge ahead will be extremely tough but his efforts are all for a very worthwhile cause. From all the team at Trump Turnberry, we want to wish Nick the very best of luck for the remainder of his journey and look forward to welcoming him back here.”