Iona Fisher aims for gold with Ayr Roads Cycling Club

Strong winds last Sunday forced Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club to cancel their tour of the Burns Country. It proved to be a wise decision.

Nonetheless, the midweek group still managed to clock up a nice 50-mile circuit that took them by Mauchline and Cumnock, before taking the homeward leg via Skares, Ochiltree and Stair.

With no races on the calendar either last week to report on, this is the perfect chance to give credit to one of the club’s youngest and most impressive members.

Iona Fisher is a fifth year pupil at Carrick Academy and, for the past two years as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, she has undertaken a variety of volunteering duties for Ayr Roads Cycling Club as part of her community project.

It is a unique project, as sports clubs do not normally feature in the award scheme.

Iona has now achieved her bronze and silver awards and is now pursuing her gold award during 2019.

Iona has assisted her club in many ways. Her photographic skills have enabled the club to expand its library of action photographs, many of which have appeared in the Gazette over recent times. Others have been sought after by other clubs.

She has become very proficient in her journalistic skills too and has, on a regular basis, written up press articles for the Gazette sports pages, ensuring cycling in Ayrshire is kept to the fore.

This year, Iona has extended her remit to include assisting in event organisation. Ayr Roads is delighted to support Iona in her project.

Meanwhile, the overall standings of the recently-completed Super Quaich Cyclo Cross Series have now been published.

The series consisted of five cyclo cross events, taking place throughout Scotland, commencing with the first on home ground at Rozelle Park.

Over the course of the series Ayrshire cycling clubs have been keen supporters, travelling the length and breadth of Scotland to compete in all events.

Over 400 competitors took part with Ayr Roads and Ayr Burners securing places in the top 30.

Harry McGarvie of Ayr Burners was the best placed Ayr rider, finishing a very impressive third position overall.

Elsewhere, members and prospective members are reminded that the in door training sessions are now in full swing.

Next week will see a session of Pilates. So now is the time to come along to Prestwick Sailing Club on a Tuesday night at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

