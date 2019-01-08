It's all go for Ayr Roads in 2019

Members of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club have got off to a good start in 2019, with the first run recorded by club captain Aileen Fisher on New Year’s Day.

This was followed by no less than 14 separate rides over the first few days of the New Year, culminating last Sunday with the annual First Footing to the Club Hut at Pinwherry.

A big turn out was expected and members did not disappoint, with an impressive total of 24 making the 30-plus mile run from Ayr.

As is customary, with the stove ablaze and soup and sandwiches provided by the cooks, club members completed their 65-mile run by returning to Ayr via Girvan and the coast road.

Much further away, the intrepid Ayr Roads husband and wife team of Alan and Kathryn Thomson continued their world travels.

Last year, it was New Zealand, and the couple have now arrived in Cambodia and are about to commence a short tour there. A future article will cover their travels in the Asian country.

Meantime, on the racing front, round three of the Super Quaich Series continued on Sunday, with two Ayrshire riders performing extremely well.

Young Junior Harry McGarvie, of Ayr Burners, finished sixth overall in the main event against riders much older and more experienced.

Harry also finished second in the Junior Rankings.

Ayr Roads’ Fraser Tait had a great race, finishing third overall in his category, taking a few elite scalps into the bargain.

Both will be taking part in Round Four of the series next week.

Courtesy of Prestwick Sailing Club, to which Ayr Roads is now affiliated, indoor training sessions commenced on Tuesday, January 8. These are 6.30pm for a 7pm start.